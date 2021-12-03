Top Democrat QUITS Party: “Biden Turned Me into a Republican”

A top Democrat has quit his party and joined the GOP, citing Joe Biden as the reason he flipped to Republican.

Victor Jimenez, former spokesman for Washington, D.C.’s far-left Mayor Muriel Bowser, has warned that Biden is causing lifelong Democrats like him to abandon the party.

On Wednesday night, Jimenez spoke with Fox News host Tucker Carlson about the reason for jumping ship:

“The reason I switched parties is because of everything that’s going on in the country right now,” Jimenez said.

“We see immigration through the roof right now. And that’s affecting a lot of Hispanic families in my home state of Virginia and those people who are already struggling with making ends meet,” he continued.

“If you look at the southern border, we have thousands of people who are just waiting there.“

“And I’m not saying we don’t have good people trying to come into the country with good intentions, but we also have bad people coming into the country with bad intentions…people with illegal guns, with illegal drugs, and people who are running from their law enforcement in their country,” Jimenez added.

“So we don’t know exactly what they are doing here.”

“So those reasons and more, made me switch parties.”

“Biden is completely destroying the economy right now and people can feel it in their pockets and in their communities with increased violence and increased crime. And people especially in Hispanic communities can feel it,” he went on.

Tucker made the point that the White House’s assumption is “anybody who speaks Spanish is for open borders, but that doesn’t seem to be true at all?”

“No, me for example — being Hispanic and also black — I should be Democrat by default,” Jimenez said.

“But I am going against their narrative and I feel like right now everything is crumbling for the Democrats.”

“We saw in Virginia a couple of weeks ago the beginning of the end with the victory of Glenn Youngkin — [whom] I voted for. I feel like in 2022, we’re going to see more of that.” WATCH: