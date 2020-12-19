Top Catholic Cardinal: COVID-19 Being Used to Usher in ‘Satanic’ Great Reset

One of America’s most powerful Catholic leaders, Cardinal Raymond Burke, has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is being exploited by supporters of “The Great Reset” to “advance their evil agenda.”

Cardinal Burke gave a sermon in which he blasted “secular forces” who want to “make us slaves to their godless and murderous agenda.”

“Then there is the mysterious Wuhan virus about whose nature and prevention the mass media daily give us conflicting information,” Burke said.

“What is clear, however, is that it has been used by certain forces, inimical to families and to the freedom of nations, to advance their evil agenda. These forces tell us that we are now the subjects of the so-called ‘Great Reset,’ the ‘new normal,’ which is dictated to us by their manipulation of citizens and nations through ignorance and fear.”

WATCH:

Summit.news reports: The Cardinal also slammed the United States’ fealty to China as a dangerous threat to Christian identity in America.

“To attain economic gains, we as a nation have permitted ourselves to become dependent upon the Chinese Communist Party, an ideology totally opposed to the Christian foundations upon which families and our nation remain safe and prosper,” he said.

Burke, who sits on the Church’s Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church, is not the first prominent figure in the Catholic Church to warn about the dark objectives behind the Great Reset.

As we highlighted back in November, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò wrote an open letter to President Trump claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic is part of a plot to impose a “health dictatorship.”

“We see heads of nations and religious leaders pandering to this suicide of Western culture and its Christian soul, while the fundamental rights of citizens and believers are denied in the name of a health emergency that is revealing itself more and more fully as instrumental to the establishment of an inhuman faceless tyranny,” wrote Viganò.

He added that The Great Reset sought to inflict “the imposition of liberticidal measures, hidden behind tempting promises of ensuring a universal income and cancelling individual debt.”