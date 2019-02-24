Top Cardinal: Church Destroyed Files on Dangerous Pedophile Priests

A top Catholic cardinal has blown the whistle on how the Vatican destroyed files that named and shamed dangerous pedophile priests within the Church.

“Files that could have documented the terrible deeds and named those responsible were destroyed, or not even created,” German Cardinal Reinhard Marx admitted in a speech to a Vatican summit on tackling pedophilia.

“Instead of the perpetrators, the victims were regulated and silence imposed on them.”

“The stipulated procedures and processes for the prosecution of offenses were deliberately not complied with, but instead cancelled or overridden,” he warned.

Abs-cbn.com reports: Marx was speaking on the third day of an unprecedented meeting of the world’s top bishops, which Pope Francis has called in an effort to get on top of a crisis that has dogged the Roman Catholic Church for decades.

The ongoing scandals have escalated into a crisis which has touched many countries across the globe, with recent cases affecting Chile, Germany and the US.

Investigations have revealed that in many cases priests accused of assaulting minors were transferred to other parishes as bishops turned a blind eye to protect the Church’s reputation.

“The rights of victims were effectively trampled underfoot, and left to the whims of individuals. These are all events that sharply contradict what the Church should stand for,” Marx said.

The cardinal said it was essential that victims felt “that they can trust the system.”

“There are no alternatives to traceability and transparency,” he insisted, adding that attempts to cover-up scandals risked seriously undermining the Catholic Church’s credibility.

Francis has told his bishops he wants “concrete measures” drawn up against child sex abuse, though survivor groups in Rome for the summit have accused the Vatican of fine words but little action.