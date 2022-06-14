Top Biden Advisor Demands That Social Media Companies Silence Anyone Who Criticizes ‘Green Energy Transition’

A senior Biden advisor said she wants social media companies to crack down on and censor anyone who criticizes information about the administration’s so called ‘green energy transition’.

The White House climate advisor – Gina McCarthy- made the comments during an interview with a reporter for Axios. She said “Now it’s not so much denying the problem. What the [fossil fuel] industry is now doing is seeding doubt about the costs associated with [green energy] and whether they work or not.”

Summit News reports: She continued, “We need the tech companies to really jump in,” on “disinformation,” noting that criticising a green energy transition upheaval is “equally dangerous to denial,” and adding “we have to move fast.”

The Axios interviewer just nodded in agreement without any pushback.

Watch:

Top Biden advisor Gina McCarthy says social media companies should censor content that is critical of their green energy "transition" pic.twitter.com/qfh1Cxe7NG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

The Wall Street Journal reported on the comments, noting “Some conservative scholars argue that Big Tech companies could be sued as “state actors” for violating users’ First Amendment speech rights when they censor content at the behest of government officials. Ms. McCarthy is helping make their case.”

As we highlighted recently, Joe Biden has admitted, using rhetoric identical to Davos ‘great reset’ elites, that unaffordable gas prices in the U.S. are part of a deliberate “transition” to green energy.