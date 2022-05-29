Tony Blair To Host ‘Future of Britain’ Conference As He Plots New Political Movement

Former Pime Minister and war criminal Tony Blair is to host the ‘Future of Britain’ conference as he plots a new political movement inspired by the Rothschild-owned French President Emmanuel Macron.
The Future of Britain conference has been billed as a forum to discuss centrist political ideas.
A spokesperson for theTony Blair Institute said: “The event scheduled for June 30 was highlighted in Tony Blair’s January speech on the future of Britain when he said: ‘There is a gaping hole in the governance of Britain where new ideas should be’.
The Mail Online reports: Key participants are reported to include US economist Larry Summers, financial journalist Martin Lewis and former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson.
An advisory board will feature former Tory Cabinet ministers Rory Stewart and David Gauke, who were kicked out of the party by Boris Johnson over Brexit.
Ex-Labour MPs Angela Smith and Luciana Berger, former Times columnist Phil Collins and broadcaster Trevor Phillips are also said to be on the board.
There is also a bid to involve David Miliband, the former foreign secretary, to talk about Britain’s place in the world, according to the website.
The group is said to have discussed a proposal to approach Tesla founder Elon Musk for funding.
However, splits have already developed within the project. “Some of it is just monstrously ego-driven,” one of those close to the discussions told Politico.