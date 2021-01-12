Tony Blair Is Advising UK Government on Covid Vaccines Strategy

Britain’s Tory Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been receiving advice on his vaccines strategy by the former labour prime minister Tony Blair.

Hancock’s adviser, a notorious liar and war criminal turned vaccine guru, has become a powerful voice in the fight for immunization in order to get the countrys economy get back on track.

Blair offered ‘strategic advice’ on vaccine strategy and mass testing during secret talks with the Cabinet minister several times during the pandemic, accoding to the Sunday Times

The report alleges that Blair is plotting to repair his reputation in order to make a “comeback” to UK politics.

The Mail Online reports: Mr Hancock did not deny the claim when asked today, saying merely: ‘I talk to all sorts of people and we take ideas from lots of sources.’

A friend of the former prime minister told the Sunday Times: ‘Tony believes deeply, as do many of the people around him, that he left office at the peak of his powers.

‘He got better at governing as time went on. Ten years later, he is definitely animated by a burning feeling that the British governance is inadequate. He feels that he has the drive and ideas to change that.’

Last week Mr Blair said the UK needs to dramatically accelerate its coronavirus vaccination programme in order to lift lockdown rules in the spring.

Claiming ‘it’s not complicated’ on live TV he launched a ‘blue-print’ for improving the country’s vaccine roll-out. He restrictions could ease ‘significantly’ in February if the NHS scales up to millions of jabs every week.

As supplies flow into the country in the coming weeks, Mr Blair said, officials should strain every sinew to make sure every dose is used as soon as possible. He said there should be pop-up vaccine centres and mobile ones, that pharmacies should be used, and volunteers recruited en masse.

Mr Hancock today said it is ‘highly likely’ people will be vaccinated against Covid annually, as with the flu.

He told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge oO Sunday programme: ‘I think it’s highly likely that there will be a dual-vaccination programme for the foreseeable, this is the medium-term, of flu and Covid.’