Tony Blair Demands Implementation Of Global COVID Passports

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has urged the government to implement a global COVID vaccine passport system immediately.

The die-hard globalist issued a report urging the UK government to “place the creation of a global Covid-19 travel pass as a key item” on the G7 agenda. In an interview with British newspaper the Telegraph, the Iraq war architect admitted that vaccine passports are now “inevitable” and that the British government needs to “take the initiative” and implement a “critical first step” towards a mandatory rollout across the planet. Blair, who was responsible for at least 500,000 deaths, argued that without global COVID passports, there could be two problems:

“One is that everyone just does their own thing, which is much more chaotic and difficult to manage. Or secondly, there’s a set of rules in place that you may not be that happy with,” Blair said.

Summit.news reports: What a horrible prospect, sovereign nations ‘doing their own thing’!

Blair added that an international vaccine passport scheme is essential to “re-connect” the globe.

“It’s better to have common rules and a common verification system, so that people know what your disease status is and know it with some validation,” he said.

“It’s going to be a new world altogether,” Blair proclaimed, adding “The sooner we grasp that and start to put in place the decisions [needed for a] deep impact over the coming years the better.”

Blair also praised Joe Biden for “completely [understanding] that you need global coordination.”

Blair has been pushing for vaccine passports ever since the pandemic began. Last April he declared that the situation is going to lead to “dramatically increased technological surveillance,” and suggested that “under the right conditions, this is a price worth paying.”

Blair is correct that the push toward COVID passports has become a juggernaut that now appears unstoppable. Everyday there are new reports of countries, airlines, and businesses declaring their intention to implement some form of vaccine passport system.