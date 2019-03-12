Tony Blair Caught Conspiring with Macron to Reverse Brexit

Former British prime minister Tony Blair has been caught conducting secret meetings with France’s Emmanuel Macron, advising him on how to overturn Brexit.

According to reports, Tony Blair briefed Macron on how to force Britain to remain part of the EU.

The former Labour PM and globalist believes that if the EU stands its ground over the Brexit deal, Parliament will eventually submit to a customs union.

The London Telegraph reports:

Sources in Paris confirmed to The Telegraph that Mr Blair had been speaking to the French President about Brexit.

He is reported to have told Mr Macron to “hold firm” and wait for events to play out in London that end in Britain staying in the EU.

Americanthinker.com reports: Breitbart has an additional summary of what went down if you don’t have a subscription.

Blair’s sneakery is something he claims is just “meetings,” and his staff told the Telegraph they “don’t comment” on private meetings.

But obviously, what he’s doing is having some sort of effect. The E.U. is now vowing to extort billions more from Britain if it doesn’t accept its already expensive terms for exit, something that has tied Britain in knots in Parliament as its wimpy prime minister, Theresa May, approaches members yet again with pretty much the same deal they rejected earlier. Way to go, Tony: Tax your countrymen and hand it to the Eurocrats.

Could Blair’s “advice” be why the Brexit is such a miserable and prolonged affair? Could May and her Tories actually be fighting a domestic battle against die-hard leftists who refuse to accept the will of the voters? It sounds like Deep State cubed, given that it involves European Union satraps on the continent who amount to the tool of coercion as well as the ultimate cause worth fighting for.

It signals an amazing disloyalty to Britain, something not all that surprising in Blair, given his fanaticism for the soulless European Union no-borders internationalism. Oh, and notice the contemptuous view Blair has of the Brits, advising Macron that if he just keeps the unyielding stance, he can “break” them. To paraphrase Lady Thatcher, the lady’s not for turning. Charles Moore writes in a separate commentary at the Telegraph that the British steadfastness on Brexit over these long years of inaction has been remarkable — and signals the actual character of the British, writing:

[M]y impression is not that people have become more (or less) ideologically pro-Brexit. It is rather than they are showing two traditional national virtues.

The first is common sense. What is the purpose, people ask, of embarking on a major constitutional change which has been voted for and then half-cocking it? The performance of all the main parties seems shameful. Theresa May’s idea that she should keep coming back to the House of Commons to ask the same thing seems almost babyish.

The second is a dislike of being bossed around. Kipling caught it in his poem about Saxons and Normans: “When he stands like an ox in the furrow — with his sullen set eyes on your own,/And grumbles, ‘This isn’t fair dealing,’ my son, leave the Saxon alone.” We have not had fair dealing from the European Commission. Instead we have been insulted. Our leaders have not been straight with us either. So let’s just go: we were always independent before 1973 and we can be so again, though it may be tricky at first.

In light of these observations, it just shows how unscrupulous and unethical Blair is.

We have people like that here, too, and like Blair, they’re also on the left — his part of the left, which isn’t even the crazy part. There’s something about these people that views nationhood itself as a problem, not a place that citizens call home, and they will pursue what they want, against their fellow citizens’ wishes, by any means necessary. Kerry, Hillary, Blair…

The Brits should prosecute this to the fullest extent of their law if they can. If they don’t, it’s just going to get worse.