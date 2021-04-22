Tony Blair Claims It Is Possible To Vaccinate The Whole World By End Of Year

Tony Blair has warned that the whole world must get vaccinated “fast” before the vaccine-resistant mutations occur and believes it’s possible to get it done in just eight months.

Blair has also been urging UK prime minister Boris Johnson to launch a major publicity blitz to boost the vaccine take-up rates and allay fears about side-effects.

Breitbart reports: After failing to stop Brexit, the former Labour prime minister has sought to reinvent himself this year as a leading figure in Britain’s Chinese coronavirus response, reportedly advising the health secretary on the government’s proposals. He also called for “radically accelerated” plans on “health passports” from late December, just weeks after the UK approved its first vaccine.

Mr Blair has now set his sights on the whole world being vaccinated, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday: “The single biggest risk we have right now is not the absence of vaccination in the UK, because we’re doing well on vaccination. The single biggest risk we have is that unless the world gets vaccinated fast, then we run the risk of further mutations and getting a mutation eventually that we find the vaccines aren’t effective against.”

“We [the Tony Blair Institute] will produce a report in the next few weeks showing how we could, if the world got its act together, vaccinate the entire world in 2021 — really ambitious, but it’s really necessary,” Blair added.

Tony Blair: 'Our Teams Are Embedded in Governments Around the World' https://t.co/IlnE1mvxhq — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 10, 2020

The globalist-progressive former leader has claimed in recent months that the Chinese virus could “be with us probably for some years” and had pushed Prime Minister Boris Johnson to use the UK’s leadership of the G7 to create a “Global Covid Travel Pass”, alleging on the matter that “the UK faces a choice: lead or be led.”

As Britain prepared to unveil plans for releasing lockdown following a successful vaccination campaign, Blair’s think tank, the Tony Blair Institute, insisted in February that Johnson retain the tiered system, allowing for “both regional and local variation in restrictions” rather than the government’s nationwide measures.

Despite his irrelevancy in matters related to the UK’s association with the EU, Mr Blair has managed to find a reason to tie his favourite topic of Brexit into his new passion of mass vaccination, in blaming the UK’s exit from the bloc for Europe’s failed inoculation programme.