Tommy Robinson Begs President Trump To Grant Him Political Asylum In US

Tommy Robinson has launched a public appeal pleading with Donald Trump to grant him emergency asylum in the US as he faces being jailed in the UK.

The EDL founder was found in contempt of court over a Facebook Live broadcast of defendants in a criminal trial. He claims he was merely engaging in journalism by covering a sexual grooming gang case at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

Now, Robinson claims that he fears for his life as “dark forces are at work” in his home country.

In a desperate plea shared on the InfoWars channel after the UK High Court found him guilty of contempt on Monday , Robinson said: “I feel like I’m two days away from being sentenced to death in the UK.”

RT reports: He’s now pleading with the American government to help him escape the UK, addressing President Donald Trump directly.

“I beg Donald Trump, I beg the American government, to look at my case. I need evacuation out of this country because there are dark forces at work in this nation,” Robinson stated in his video address.

The 36-year-old, who was previously an adviser to former UKIP leader Gerard Batten on grooming gangs and prison reform, even claimed he would be killed if he goes to jail, alleging that prisons in the UK are “controlled by jihadi gangs.” The activist claims the UK government is trying to “silence” him and that he therefore has “no future” in Britain.

“Our freedom is gone. The country has fallen,” he concluded.

Separately, Robinson also appealed to the US government through a US-based news website, the Gateway Pundit, urging Trump “to get his lawyers and his team” to look into the activist’s case.

“I’ve already been unlawfully imprisoned, now I’ve been convicted – not by a jury of peers – but the government that got me through a back door,” he stated, emphasizing once more that he’s “been convicted for journalism.”

“I’ll be sent to prison to be murdered by a government who oppose and have taken our freedoms away,” he declared, adding that the UK’s “freedom of speech is gone and our freedom of press is gone – and whilst it goes, all the mainstream media celebrate it.”

Robinson is widely known for his provocative activism, including courthouse broadcasts and videos depicting so-called “no-go zones” in some British communities, which he claims have been taken over by Muslim immigrants. He was also a co-founder of the English Defense League (EDL), a right-wing social organization hostile to immigrants and Islam, but broke ties with it in 2013, claiming he did not want to align himself with “far-right extremism.”