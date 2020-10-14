Tommy Lee Vows To Leave US If Trump Wins: America ‘Embarrassing’ Itself Before the World

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has promised to quit the United States and move to Europe if President Trump wins re-election in November.
During an interview with far-left British publication The Big Issue, Tommy Lee trashed America and made the promise that many left-wing celebrities have made before and failed to honor — leaving the US if Donald Trump wins the election.
“Dude, I swear to god if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the UK. I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to go Greece and get a house on one of the islands,” said Lee, who was born in Greece but raised in the U.S.
“The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing. I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the f*ck are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.‘”
Tommy Lee, who was once married to Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, recently gloated on Twitter when President Trump and First lady Melania announced they had tested positive for COVID-19, suggesting it was “karma.”
Last year, Tommy Lee reposted a letter on Twitter aimed at supporters of President Donald Trump, threatening them with “pay back” if the Democrats win back the White House in 2020.
Leftist Hollywood celebrities who promised to leave America if Trump won in 2016 include Barbra Streisand, Chelsea Handler, Bryan Cranston, Lena Dunham, Miley Cyrus and the rapper Snoop Dogg.
Of course, none of them were true to their word.
