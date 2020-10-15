Tommy Lee Promises He Will Leave USA if Trump Wins

Tommy Lee has promised 328 million Americans that he will leave the country if Donald Trump wins the presidency.

The Mötley Crüe drummer told British magazine The Big Issue that he will flee the USA and move to Europe in the likely event that Trump wins reelection.

“Dude, I swear to god if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the UK. I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to go Greece and get a house on one of the islands,” said Lee.

“The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing. I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the fuck are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.’”

"It’s going to be priceless – that kind of energy I’m probably never going to see again in my lifetime." Think you can't wait to go to a gig again? That's nothing on @MrTommyLand https://t.co/BZoP5Wz6zV — The Big Issue (@BigIssue) October 12, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: Lee, who was once married to Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, recently gloated when President Trump and First lady Melania announced they had tested positive for COVID-19, calling it “karma.”

Can you say “Karma Gods have spoken”? https://t.co/TmqWIhKc2Y — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) October 2, 2020

Last year, Lee reposted a letter aimed at supporters of President Trump and warning them that they would face “pay back” if the Democrats win back the White House in 2020.

Left-wing celebrities who promised to leave the U.S. if Trump won in 2016 include Barbra Streisand, Chelsea Handler, Bryan Cranston, Lena Dunham, and the rapper Snoop Dogg. None of them has kept their word.