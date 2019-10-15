Tom Steyer, a billionaire and new 2020 Democrat presidential candidate, claims that a Republican victory in the 2020 elections “could be the end the world.”

The billionaire, who has been spending money on Facebook ads advocating for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, also said if Democrats win in 2020, the GOP will be “done forever“, because Democrats will change the rules.

Steyer made the wild claims while speaking at the Ohio Democratic Party’s 2019 State Dinner on Sunday night. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang also spoke at the event.

“We are in the fight of our lives,” Steyer stated. “Everything is on the table in 2020. They think so too, because they think if they lose in 2020, the rules are going to be fair and they’re never going to win again. And they’re right. If we win in 2020, they’re done forever. But it’s scary for us, too, because if they win, literally it could be the end of the world.“

Steyer, who has openly been calling for impeachment since he founded Need To Impeach in October 2017, will participate in Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Steyer is one of 12 candidates who qualified for the event, and he is the only candidate who will have their presidential debate premiere this week.