Tom Hanks Plays a Toy Xylophone While Demanding Mail-in Voting in Presidential Election

Former first lady Michelle Obama teamed up with Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson on Monday to push for mail-in voting across America in the November presidential election.

“I want to vote no matter where I am,” said Hanks, who played a toy xylophone and appeared in a giddy mood. “I have Diabetes type 2 and I still want to be able to vote.“

“Now we have railroads and copper wires and telephones, we have technology at our disposal now that can help us guarantee that every single American practices their constitutional right to vote,” shouted Hanks.

Appearing in a “virtual voter registration drive” on Monday, Obama and Hanks, who was playing a toy xylophone, endorsed the Democrats’ controversial plan to roll out mail-in voting in time for the presidential election.

Organizers of the event had the audacity to describe it as a “non-partisan effort”, even though it was dominated by former Obama administration faces, including former special White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, and Hollywood celebrities.

Breitbart report: Michelle Obama was the marquee speaker at the virtual “couch party” organized by When We All Vote, a voter registration group that bills itself as non-partisan but is stacked with former Obama administration officials.

In addition to Jarrett, its leaders include Tina Tchen, who served as Michelle Obama’s chief of staff, and Kyle Lierman, who served as a policy advisor in the White House Office of Public Engagement.

“Voting should never be difficult and never be a partisan issue,” Michelle Obama told viewers via phone Monday evening during the online drive. The former first lady spoke about the recent Wisconsin primaries, which took place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and how the organization’s members need to push vote-by-mail for the elections in November.

“I don’t think you need me to tell you that this work is more urgent than ever before,” she said.

Voting by mail has become a hotly contested issue in the lead-up to the presidential election. Democrats have introduced a measure in Congress to increase vote-by-mail options throughout the country. But President Donald Trump has stated that he is against it because it increases the likelihood of voter fraud.

Valerie Jarrett told viewers that “voting transcends politics” while speaking via video from her apartment in New York.

“Everyone should be able to vote by mail,” she said. The former Obama advisor appeared on MSNBC last week to push the initiative, saying that the federal government should make it “as easy as possible” for people to vote.

Jarrett also said Monday that online voter registration should be universal. “Every single American should be able to register to vote online,” she said.

Co-chairs Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson appeared remotely from Los Angeles, to liven up the virtual party with star power.



Wilson called vote by mail a “great compromise” and said that “we as Americans should be able to request the options” of a mail-in ballot.

The virtual couch party also featured an appearance by Vanita Gupta, who heads the The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Gupta worked as an attorney at the Justice Department during the Obama administration.

“In light of COVID-19, states need to loosen their requirements,” she said. “It should be easy and accessible for everyone.”