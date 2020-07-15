Tom Hanks Has Again Blasted Americans Who Don’t Wear Masks

Tom Hanks is now questioning the ‘patriotism’ of Americans who refuse to wear fask masks.

This is not the first time that he has slammed those who don’t wear face coverings. A few weeks ago Hanks said those who don’t wearmasks should hang their heads in shame and told them to stop being pu**ies!

Breitbart reports: As somebody who’s gone through this and knows firsthand this is not a hoax, how do you feel when you see people not wearing masks out there?” Colbert asked Hanks, who is currently promoting his latest film Greyhound.

“Are they Americans?” Hanks responded. “You know, I don’t get it “It’s literally the least you can do… a mask and wash your hands, and try to stay 6 feet away from a person. Is this impossible now?”

Earlier this month, Hanks said “Shame on you,” to those opposed to wearing masks, according to a report by People. “If you can’t wear a mask and wash your hands and social-distance, I’ve got no respect for you.”

Hanks also criticized at the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic, arguing that their position has left “nothing but question marks” about their official position and the steps people should be taking.

“Well, I must say, I grew up looking to our leaders for calm and informed guidance and I don’t think we’ve got that,” he told The Guardian.