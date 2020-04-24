NPR: Tom Hanks’ Blood To Be Used In Creation of Coronavirus Vaccine

Tom Hanks’ blood is set to be used by medical researchers in the creation of a vaccine for coronavirus, according to an NPR podcast.

The Hollywood celebrity spoke about his blood and the creation of the coronavirus vaccine while appearing on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! on the weekend.

The married couple were among the first elites to test positive for COVID-19 while in Australia where Hanks was working on Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

After going public with their diagnosis and keeping the world updated on their condition while in isolation in Australia, the Hanks made a “full recovery” and were allowed to return to their home in Los Angeles.

Now Hanks has revealed that they have been approached by medical researchers developing a vaccine with a request for their blood.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first elites to contract COVID-19 and now their blood is set to be used in the creation of a vaccine.

Hanks joked that if he and his wife’s blood proves to be useful in the fight against coronavirus, then he will be proud of his role in the creation of a ‘Hank-ccine‘.

DailyMail report: On the public radio game show he said: ‘We just found out that we do carry the antibodies

‘We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine.’

The Forrest Gump actor previously revealed that his producer-and-actress wife Rita suffered much worse coronavirus symptoms than he did and he was concerned for her health.

He said: ‘Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much-higher fever and she had some other symptoms.

‘She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks. She was so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities. It lasted a while.’

Now that Tom and Rita are back on their feet, their using their energy to advocate for mail-in voting.

‘We as Americans and as voters should be able to request the options that work for us,’ Wilson said. ‘We don’t want to have to risk our health or our vote. So to make that easy, mail-in ballot, absentee ballot, I think that’s a really great compromise.‘