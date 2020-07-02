Tom Hanks Blasts People Who Don’t Wear Facemasks ‘Shame On You’

Oscar winning actor Tom Hanks says that those people who are not doing ‘their part’ during the coronavirus crisis, should hang their heads in shame.

If you’ve been if you’ve wondering around outside without wearing a face mask then you have let the Hollywood legend down.

Indy 100 reports: In an interview with People to promote his new movie Greyhound, Hanks laid out the three things which he believes that all of us should be doing to prevent the spread of coronavirus and if you aren’t doing them then Hanks thinks you should hang your head in shame.

The 63-year-old said:

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.

Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you.

It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”