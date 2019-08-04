Tom Arnold Fantasizes About Standing Over Dead Donald Trump Jr.

Anti-Trump actor Tom Arnold expressed his fantasy to stand over Donald Trump Jr.’s corpse on Friday in yet another foul-mouthed violent rant on Twitter.

Arnold tweeted a photo of Trump standing over a dead elephant Friday, and wrote “This is Donald Trump Jr. He is holding the tail of a beautiful African elephant he murdered as she got up from a nap. Donald Trump Jr. is the real piece of garbage.”

Pink Elephant author Rachel McKibbens responded, “What a coward. Look at him standing there, alone, like everyone’s least favorite uncle.”

Tom Arnold replied, expressing a desire to stand over Trump’s dead body.

“Looking forward to the day I’m standing over him wearing my bullet belt & safari khakis, my cartoon sized Daniel Boone buck knife in one hand his his teeny tiny tail in the other,” Arnold wrote.

And this is not the first time the president’ son has been criticized for this photo. Remember this ad from PETA? Apparently, it’s OK to deport people you don’t agree with politically, if you’re a Dem that is:

PETA is placing these ads near the US & Mexico border to show everyone why callous trophy hunter @DonaldJTrumpJr is the REAL "undesirable." https://t.co/Lu14feBv7d — PETA (@peta) April 9, 2018

