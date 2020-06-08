Tom Arnold calls for armed insurrection against Trump supporters

Washed up Hollywood actor Tom Arnold has taken to Twitter to call for an armed confrontation with Trump supporters, by urging black men and “us white liberal men” to borrow their dads’ hunting rifles and go “nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools.”

2nd Amendment is for everyone including black men with long guns but it's fucking time for us white liberal men to stand up for our brothers & sisters. Borrow our dad's hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools. Let's do it @robreiner #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/KIf5OFAp3r — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 7, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Rather than recognize how insane he sounds, Arnold doubles down on the notion in subsequent tweets:

"Borrow your dad's hunting rifle"??? …. and they say you're not funny! 😂🤣😂 — Walmart Hillbilly (@NoKoolAide) June 7, 2020

Carl Reiner has badass prop gun collection plus he’s got to have some real guns he & Mel Brooks hid from old days crazy Sid Caesar when they wrote “Your Show of Shows”. Dick Van Dyke is still alive & very active. We asked Betty White. We aren’t MAGA militia so ladies are welcome. https://t.co/SSYLGavD8S — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 7, 2020

So apparently he thinks all black folks and all women would happily join his revolt, armed with prop guns and dad’s old hunting rifle.

The comments are hilarious:

Can you imagine all these liberal men running to their (probably already disappointed) fathers to borrow their guns to fight all these big mean Trump supporters? Their dads will probably take them out back and whoop the sense in them they should have done growing up but failed. — Mindy Robinson for Congress NV03 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) June 7, 2020

Our MAGA ladies alone could handle you betas — jm (@suxIIbu) June 7, 2020

No it’s leftist millennial males, so basically the same thing — Radix (@R484453) June 7, 2020

He can't be using coke and get a gun anyways. Lying on a 4473 is a federal offense. — Uncreative Name (@somestupidnameX) June 7, 2020

This is hardly Arnold’s first foray into not-so-veiled threats of death and other delusional rantings. In 2018 the Secret Service paid him a visit over his tweets about beheading Trump. In May of 2019 he went on a bizarre tirade saying he’d endorse a nazi over Trump. In October of 2019 he made headlines by warning Trump would end up like JFK. Then in November his twitter account was briefly suspended after making racist and harassing comments about Diamond and Silk.