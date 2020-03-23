Toilet Paper Wars: Florida Couple Buy ENTIRE STORE Supply of Toilet Paper

There isn’t much that Democrats and Republicans agree on these days – but one thing we are all united on is condemning those who selfishly stockpile essentials at the expense of ordinary Americans.
A Florida man and woman clearly didn’t give a damn about the needs of others when they brazenly decided to buy every single box of toilet paper, paper towels, and tissues from a Dollar Tree store.
WATCH:
