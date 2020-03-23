Toilet Paper Wars: Florida Couple Buy ENTIRE STORE Supply of Toilet Paper

March 23, 2020 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Florida man and woman buy entire store toilet paper supply

There isn’t much that Democrats and Republicans agree on these days – but one thing we are all united on is condemning those who selfishly stockpile essentials at the expense of ordinary Americans.

A Florida man and woman clearly didn’t give a damn about the needs of others when they brazenly decided to buy every single box of toilet paper, paper towels, and tissues from a Dollar Tree store.

WATCH:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)