TimesUpBiden: Public Turn on Joe Biden Over Graphic Sex Attack

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden is facing calls to drop out of the 2020 race after allegations emerged that he sexually assaulted a former staffer in 1993.

Tara Reade worked in Biden’s Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993.

The hashtag #TimesUpBiden began trending online after Reade went into graphic detail earlier this week about how the then-Delaware senator sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

“I was wearing a blouse, and he just had me up against the wall, and the wall was cold,” Reade said. “And I remember he … it happened all at once. The gym bag, I don’t know where it went. I handed it to him and it was gone, and his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. And then he went down my skirt and then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers.”

“He was kissing me at the same time, and … I remember him saying as he was doing it, ‘Do you want to go somewhere else?’” Reade continued. “He got finished doing what he was doing, and I tried to pull back, and he said, ‘C’mon man, I heard you liked me!’”

Bizpacreview.com reports: Add this disturbing account to concerns about the 77-year-old candidate’s seemingly fading mental capacity that have been swirling for some time, and there are plenty of folks ready to move on from Biden, to include many Democrats.

With the Democratic National Convention set for July 13–16, there’s time to do just that, and some in the party are pointing to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic to suggest that he may be a suitable alternative.

Biden appeared to go underground as the COVID-19 crisis came to dominate headlines, only to surface amid criticism over his disappearance, and the candidate didn’t help his cause much when it comes to questions about his mental capacity, as seen in a clip featuring Joe Rogan, a comedian and podcast host.

“Trump is going to eat him alive!” Rogan declared, as he played some recent clips of Biden stumbling through interviews while calling on Democrats to intervene.

Here's @joerogan saying @TheDemocrats should call out @JoeBiden for his mental decline.



"Trump is going to eat him alive!" he says.#TimesUpBiden. You’re an unacceptable risk as nominee.pic.twitter.com/QH11lHYU8M — #JusticeForTara🌹🌅✡️ (@DavidAgStone) March 27, 2020

For the record, Rogan said earlier this year that he would likely vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary.

Much of the online response was from Bernie Bros., which is not to say there weren’t fervent Biden believers insisting the whole matter is Russia’s fault.

Am I the only one who now eagerly awaits the nightly assaults on Joe Biden (& democracy) from the Russians?



They’re laughable now. Tonight’s is #TimesUpBiden — Langdon Bosarge (@HeyLangdon) March 27, 2020

I can always tell when it’s 9AM in Moscow because shit like #TimesUpBiden trends. He’s the nominee, guys. The Russian propaganda didn’t get Bernie the nomination, sorry. https://t.co/x4oGMCnIZc — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) March 27, 2020

Here’s a sampling of some of the responses to the trending hashtag from Twitter:

Mr. @JoeBiden, I respectfully ask you to do the right thing tonight.



It's time to exit the race.https://t.co/3oioOyZf7V

#TimesUpBiden — yellow vest america 🦺 | Obi (@america_vest) March 27, 2020

Biden needs to drop out. He is unfit to serve, due to his record, his cognitive decline & credible accusations of sexual harassment/assault.



I am a registered Democrat. If this is the other ‘grab em by the pussy party,’ I’ll leave. Second thought, he can GTFO. #TimesUpBiden https://t.co/1Dw4KqUcZl — Berets Believe Tara #IBelieveTara (@RedBeretsM4All) March 27, 2020

#TimesUpBiden

Vote Blue No Matter How Rapey — Nate's Liver – Commentary (@SilERabbit) March 27, 2020

We need to believe women like Tara. We need to recognize the incredible courage it takes for women like her to come forward. And we need to change the culture so those who live in fear can safely get the support they deserve. #TimesUpBiden https://t.co/lHaUf3o36O — Mattie Washburn (@MattieWashburn) March 27, 2020

If you only #BelieveWomen that accuse people you hate, you are actively doing a gross disservice to the #MeToo movement! We must #BelieveTara and #InvestigateJoeBiden #TimesUpBiden it’s time to face the music! — noah 🔱 (@Vozable) March 26, 2020