‘Time To End This Charade’: Tim Robbins’ Backs Woody Harrelson In Opposing Covid Mandates

While the majority of Hollywood continue to push Covid mandates and forced vaccination, there are some brave voices of reason emerging from the entertainment industry. Hollywood star Tim Robbins has backed Woody Harrelson’s opposition to vaccine mandates and other COVID protocols, declaring it is “time to end this charade.”

The Shawshank Redemption star tweeted his support of a recent New York Times interview in which Woody Harrelson called for an end to “forced testing, forced masking, and forced vaccination.”

“Woody is right. Time to end this charade,” Robbins tweeted Thursday.

In the Times interview, Harrelson said” “I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on. I’m just like, let’s be done with this nonsense. It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual? I shouldn’t be talking about this [expletive].”

Harrelson said it’s been three years since the start of the pandemic and it’s time to “stop” with all the mandates. “As an anarchist, I don’t do well with mandates,” he said.

Harrelson was echoing opinions he recently voiced on NBC’s Saturday Night Live when, during his opening monologue, he referred to the pharmaceutical industry as “the biggest drug cartels” that bought up the news media and politicians to force people to take their vaccines.

This isn’t the first time Tim Robbins has come out against forced COVID protocols.

As reported, the actor recently admitted he was wrong to have “bought into” the establishment narrative surrounding forced masking and lockdowns.