TIME Names Biden/Harris as ‘Person’ Of The Year

TIME magazine has been ridiculed after naming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for its annual “Person of the Year” title beating out three others including healthcare workers.

With 2020 overwhelmingly being the year of Covid-19, the choice of Biden and Harris did not go down well with many insisting that healthcare workers should have been celebrated by the magazine instead.

Others thought it was bizarre to lump Biden and his running mate together for ‘person‘ of the year, as if either’s persona wasn’t deserving enough of the title alone.

Brietbart reports: Biden and Harris, who have been declared the victors of the 2020 presidential race by numerous media outlets, received the magazine’s “person of the year” recognition “for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division.”

In an essay announcing the selection, Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal credited the Biden-Harris ticket for sending a powerful message about America’s commitment to diversity in “a year that saw an epic struggle for racial justice, and one of the most consequential elections in history.”

“If Donald Trump was a force for disruption and division over the past four years, Biden and Harris show where the nation is heading: a blend of ethnicities, lived experiences and world views that must find a way forward together if the American experiment is to survive,” Felsenthal wrote.

Biden and Harris bested three other contenders for the honor: Trump, “the moment” for racial justice that sprung up this year after George Floyd’s death in police custody, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and healthcare workers on the frontline of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Time’s decision comes as the coronavirus is resurgent across much of the United States.