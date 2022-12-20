Tim Robbins Asks for Forgiveness for Supporting COVID Authoritarianism

Hollywood actor Tim Robbins recently expressed his regret on Russell Brand’s podcast for blindly following government mandates and he slammed authoritarian attitudes that led lockdown supporters to call for the deaths of their political opponents.

Infowars.com reports: While hindsight is indeed 20/20, it should be noted that there were millions of people in the US alone that saw the covid hype for what it was and tried to warn others.

The fear mongering by the government and mainstream media in the face of the covid pandemic was effective in terrorizing at least half the American populace into compliance during the first year of the event. Many alternative media analysts and many doctors and virologists came out against the mandates early on, warning that the median Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) of covid was tiny (0.23% officially) and that the lockdowns were about control rather than public safety. These people were demonized by the corporate media and threatened with punishment by the government. They faced censorship, potential joblessness and being denied access to health care. In some cases they were even labeled “terrorists” for refusing to comply.

Luckily, half the states in the US rejected the mandates and stood firm against Joe Biden’s efforts to institute vaccine passport rules on American employers and workers. Had it not been for those conservative state officials and the liberty minded people that fought back, our nation might look more like China today with its draconian “zero covid” policy.

As we all said from the very beginning, the covid response was about centralizing power over the population using fear. It was never about saving lives. The US came within a breath of perpetual medical totalitarianism, and much needs to be learned in terms of public psychology as the dust settles on covid.