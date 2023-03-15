Tilda Swinton Blasts Hollywood: ‘They Tried Forcing Me To Wear a Useless Mask – NOT Anymore’

Hollywood actress Tilda Swinton has announced she will not be wearing a ‘useless mask’ while filming her next movie in Ireland. The actress, known for her roles in The Avengers: Endgame and Doctor Strange, revealed her decision while speaking to an audience at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

During a recent keynote speech at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, Swinton disclosed that she would not wear a mask, as requested, during her upcoming project in Ireland due to being healthy and possessing antibodies from being infected with Covid.

“I’m actually just about to start shooting a picture in Ireland, and I was told, full disclosure, and I’m sure this is being recorded – people in Ireland might hear it – to wear a mask at all times,” said the Avengers: Endgame actress during the interview.

“And I’m not wearing a mask because I’m super healthy and I’ve had Covid so many times and I’m so full of antibodies and I have faith.”

Swinton’s comments on ditching masks came during a larger discussion on “challenges” in the film industry and society in recent years. The Doctor Strange star commented that people were just now getting over the fear of “sitting in big spaces.”

“Look at you, I bet you none of you are wearing masks, as well,” she said addressing the audience. “I mean, who knew that was gonna be possible? I mean in Texas, did people wear masks? I have to ask,” she continued. “It’s a wide world and people do things differently all over the place.”

Swinton also commented that the pandemic taught people to appreciate live music, theater and socialization.

“You know you asked anybody what they really missed during the pandemic, and they said the same things. They said: friends, family, live music, cinema. Those were the only things people missed… And a bit of travel as well,” she said.

“And then I thought, this is the one good thing about the pandemic. It’s making people, you know, nay-say the people who said cinema was on the way out. It’s given it a bit of a boost.”

Her comments come at a time when the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, and people are questioning the authoritarian Covid mandates that have been implemented worldwide. Screen Actors Guild president Fran Drescher, another actress, recently celebrated the end of the Covid emergency and called for equal opportunity work for all actors.

Swinton was in Austin to promote her latest film, Problemista.