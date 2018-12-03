Tickets To Bill And Hillary’s Show Now Costs Less Than Big Mac Meal

Tickets to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s new tour now costs less than a Big Mac meal as the twice-failed presidential candidate struggles to fill seats.
The Clintons are scheduled to speak in Houston on Tuesday night.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Clintons will appear Tuesday December 4th at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land.
Tickets were originally listed at $29.50 to $399.00
Tickets are now going for $6 and $7
The price of a Big Mac, fries and Coke.
SIX BUCKS.
