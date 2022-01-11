Thrice Vaxxed Olympic Runner Collapses with “Mysterious” Heart Problems

A young and healthy Olympic athlete has been diagnosed with a potentially life threatening heart condition which might end her career.

Doctors told thrice vaccinated Swiss runner Fabienne Schlumpf that she had myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, which caused her heart rate to skyrocket to dangerous levels.

“When the 31-year-old felt very tired before Christmas in everyday life and even after a casual endurance run, including a violent heartbeat, she had herself exampled,” a Swiss newspaper reported.

Infowars.com reports: Interestingly, the paper pointed out that myocarditis is usually caused by a viral infection, but that Schlumpf never tested positive for Coronavirus, only that she had been vaccinated.

“Usually a viral infection leads to myocarditis, Schlumpf does not see a connection with Corona,” the paper stated. “She has been vaccinated and boostered and has not been infected so far.”

The runner joins a growing group of elite athletes who have developed sudden, severe heart problems, including numerous soccer players who had collapsed suddenly.