Thrice Jabbed AOC Tests Positive for COVID after Partying in Drag Queen Bar

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for Covid-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” AOC’s office said in a statement.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Hypocrite AOC traveled down to Miami to party with her boyfriend last week while her state crumbles under high crime, totalitarian COVID mandates, high unemployment, and loss of jobs.
A maskless AOC was also spotted partying with drag queens.
The champagne Socialist was hugging and kissing the drag queens whilst lecturing the rest of us to “mask up” and “social distance.”
