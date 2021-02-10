Three Netflix Actors From ‘Cheer’ Arrested on Child Sex Charges

Three stars from the Netflix show ‘Cheer’ have been arrested for the sexual assault of children.

Last year, another star of the cheerleading series, Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris, was sued for sexually abusing twin brothers who were just 13-year-old at the time – then arrested one week later for “enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself.” Harris was charged with one count of producing child rape videos and seven counts of soliciting sex from children.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Wednesday, another star of the show, Mitchell Ryan, 23, was arrested in Texas for “felony aggravated sexual assault of a child.” Law Enforcement Today reports that the assault allegedly occurred on June 24, 2020.

Robert Joseph Scianna Jr., a 25-year-old professional cheerleader who was also featured on the show, was arrested on February 3 and charged with “taking indecent liberties with a child and use of an electronic communication device to solicit sex.” He had messaged someone that he believed to be a 14-year-old boy and attempted to arrange a meeting in person.

“Hopefully if there are any more victims out there that for whatever reason, maybe because of his stature, didn’t want to come forward, that they reach out to the police department so we can investigate further,” Sergeant Winfred Lewis of the Chesterfield County Police Department in Virginia told Law Enforcement Today.