Thousands Sign White House Petition to Label Antifa ‘Domestic Terrorists’

Thousands of people have signed a White House petition urging President Trump to label Antifa as a domestic terrorist group.

Following the brutal assault by Antifa on journalist Andy Ngo this weekend, the Trump administration is being urged to take direct action against the violent far-left organization.

Masked individuals attacked Ngo at a rally in Oregon on Saturday, repeatedly punching him, which led to his hospitalization due to suspected brain bleed.

As a result of the attack, Senator Ted Cruz has called on Portland police to prosecute the “violent felons” behind the attack and investigate Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler for allowing it to happen.

The petition, which amassed 6,000 signatures within a few hours of being launched, needs to collect 100,000 signatures in total to get an official response from the White House.

The petition states:

Demand President Trump label Antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

As President Trump’s first term comes to a close, Antifa organizations all around the nation have gotten even more violent and depraved. They have burnt down universities, attacked the elderly and even threatened acid attacks. Antifa continues to target their fellow citizens with acts of violence and intimidation in order to reach a desired political outcome. Recently, members of Antifa brutally assaulted an independent journalist, who remains hospitalized with a brain bleed after being viciously beaten and doused in liquid concrete.

Demand the White House and President Trump take direct action in labeling Antifa as a domestic terrorist group, full stop. Our nation’s security and homeland are at risk until we are able to clearly define Antifa as domestic terrorists.

End this madness.

You can sign the petition here.