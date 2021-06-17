Thousands Sign Petition To Stop Jeff Bezos Re- entering Earth After Space Trip

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will soon be leaving Earth via Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, but thousands of people don’t want him to come back.

Bezos is getting prepared to take a historic flight into orbit next month aboard the New Shephard craft developed by his personal space company, Blue Origin.

He will be e flying into space alongside his brother and the anonymous winner of an online auction.

However according to multiple petitions not everyone thinks he should be allowed back to earth!

One such petition, started by Jose Ortiz about a week ago, has, as of Thursday more than 12,000 signatures.

The petition, jokingly addressed to the commercial spaceflight company Blue Origin, states that “the fate of humanity is in your hands.”

Another petition which is gaining momentum with over 10,000 signatures, at the time of writing, demands that the billionaire is barred from re-entering Earth.

The petition which was set up by a user called ‘Ric G’, states: ‘Billionaire’s should not exist…on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there.’