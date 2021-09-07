Thousands Rise Up to Reject Biden’s Presidency: “F*ck Joe Biden” – WATCH

The ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ sentiment has become a movement.
On Friday night’s sold out game at Lane Stadium thousands of fans could be heard loudly chanting “F*ck Joe Biden!” as Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ song filled the arena pre-match.
WATCH:
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The “F*ck Biden’ chant is spreading to bars and concerts.
A bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama:
Everyone started chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” at a concert Lubbock, Texas:
In uber-liberal Austin:
And another one:
