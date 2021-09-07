Thousands Rise Up to Reject Biden’s Presidency: “F*ck Joe Biden” – WATCH

Americans across the nation are rising up to reject Joe Biden’s presidency, with thousands of people over the weekend chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” at concerts, sporting events and bars.

The ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ sentiment has become a movement.

On Friday night’s sold out game at Lane Stadium thousands of fans could be heard loudly chanting “F*ck Joe Biden!” as Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ song filled the arena pre-match.

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game



ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The “F*ck Biden’ chant is spreading to bars and concerts.

A bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama:

Everyone started chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” at a concert Lubbock, Texas:

Best part of the @gioandtheguns concert was when everyone started chanting fuck Joe Biden 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H4GLNmIER3 — Emily Foley (Hamlin) (@EmFoley1) September 5, 2021

In uber-liberal Austin:

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, in liberal Austin of all places! pic.twitter.com/gbPaE43Tda — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 6, 2021

And another one: