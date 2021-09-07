Thousands Rise Up to Reject Biden’s Presidency: “F*ck Joe Biden” – WATCH

Thousands of Americans rise up to reject Joe Biden's presidency
Americans across the nation are rising up to reject Joe Biden’s presidency, with thousands of people over the weekend chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” at concerts, sporting events and bars.

The ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ sentiment has become a movement.

On Friday night’s sold out game at Lane Stadium thousands of fans could be heard loudly chanting “F*ck Joe Biden!” as Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ song filled the arena pre-match.

WATCH:

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The “F*ck Biden’ chant is spreading to bars and concerts.

A bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama:

Everyone started chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” at a concert Lubbock, Texas:

In uber-liberal Austin:

And another one:

