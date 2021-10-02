Thousands Rise Up Against ‘New World Order’ in New Zealand: “F**k Your Illegal Lockdown”

Thousands of protestors in New Zealand took to the streets to protest the ‘New World Order’ lockdowns being imposed across the country.

Around 2,000 protestors – many arriving with a procession of motorbikes – descended on the Auckland Domain on Saturday to demand an end to the authoritarian lockdowns.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki leads a procession of motorbikes moving along the Southern Motorway towards the Auckland Domain to protest lockdown restrictions in Auckland, New Zealand.



The peaceful gathering saw Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki deliver a historic speech denouncing the ‘New World Order’ for illegally imprisoning New Zealanders for two months running.

Thousands have gathered in front of Auckland War Memorial to protest against lockdowns and mandated vaccinations.

“Now Auckland’s coming up to 50 days – 50 days we’ve been on home detention. That’s the same thing they give to prisoners who’ve done a crime; it’s an alternative to going to jail,” he said. “I’ve been locked up for over 50 days in my house, and I haven’t done a crime. I’ve done nothing wrong, and I’ve been punished. We are penalized.”

I can’t go outside because the neighbor might tell on me. I can’t drive down the road to get some milk and bread because the policeman might pull me over.

While the police presence at Saturday’s demonstration appeared somewhat subdued, with no arrests or clashes reported, National Party MP Simeon Brown, the party’s police spokesman, denounced the protest in no uncertain terms, also taking a jab at law enforcement itself.

“The rules are clear. The police have rightly warned protesters in Auckland today – yet we see a blind eye turned to gangs breaking lockdown rules. Aucklanders want out of this lockdown – and it means rules being applied consistency [sic],” he said in a tweet, presumably referring to the biker procession as a ‘gang’.

"Whether it's a gang funeral or a protest – the rules are clear. The Police have rightly warned protestors in Auckland today – yet we see a blind eye turned to gangs breaking lockdown rules. Aucklanders want out of this lockdown – and it means rules being applied consistency."

Earlier this week, Brown denounced “gang members” – also bikers – after they gathered for a funeral, which was promptly dispersed by police in West Auckland. He said the funeral was “demoralizing for the more than 1.7 million Aucklanders” who have done as they were told and dutifully followed the dictates of their government.

“This is just not good enough. The government needs to make clear that the rules apply to gang members and if they break them they will be treated just like everyone else,” he went on, calling for a harsher police response.

Perhaps it’s time for some tough love?

Aucklanders are fed up with gangs flouting the rules.

Average Kiwis have echoed Brown’s sentiments in posts online, some demanding a police crackdown on the defiant bikers and “moronic cult” members – apparently referring to the involvement of Tamaki and his Christian fundamentalist following.

"So let me get this straight – I'm fully vaccinated but I can't leave Auckland for business or pleasure, or do much outside of the home except grocery shopping and a 2000 people can get together for a cult protest?"

"Dear @nzpolice if I went ahead and organised an event for over 1000 people in Auckland I'm pretty sure you would arrest me. As well you should. So why don't you get on over there and ARREST Brian Tamaki and his moronic cult."