Thousands Protest In London & Berlin Over Death Of George Floyd

Thousands of people took to the streets of London and Berlin on Sunday to condemn the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

Also in the UK, hundreds marched through Manchester city centre chanting “Black Lives Matter”.

RT reports: The chants of “No justice, no peace” rang out in the British capital on Sunday as protesters marched towards the US embassy in London. Some stopped at Trafalgar Square and knelt, imitating the gesture of NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

“It is really powerful that people come out and not just sit down. It is not just a black issue, it is a human issue,” a protester named Scott told RT’s Ruptly video agency.

The action in London was a lot less violent than in the US, however. The Metropolitan Police made five arrests, with two people detained for assaulting officers, and three others for violating Covid-19 lockdown guidelines.

In the German capital, the crowd of protesters also gathered outside the US embassy. They held signs that read: “Justice for George Floyd,”“Let us breathe,” and “Who’s neckst.”

“I promised that my future beautiful black babies will not die because I did not do enough, because I spent more time crying and complaining and posting than I did taking real action,” one of the Berlin speakers said through a megaphone.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old Houston native, died on May 25 during a police arrest in Minneapolis. Disturbing footage filmed by bystanders showed an officer jamming his knee on the black man’s neck while ignoring his pleas as well as those of the witnesses watching.