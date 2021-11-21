Thousands of U.S. Christians Fleeing to Russia: “Evil Wokeness Is Not Welcome Here”

Thousands of Christians are fleeing America to live in Russia as fugitives from the ‘evil wokeness’ that has infested the United States of America.

In an interview on the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Saturday, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, was asked to comment on why so many Christians have emigrated from the US to Russia:

“We’re free from the most powerful influences from abroad. We’re developing in accordance with our own path and, by God’s will, our path shall be successful. Russia can serve as an example for others,” Krill said.

“We have many problems, but these problems are solvable.”

Speaking about the state of Russian society, the patriarch said, “We currently don’t have a hot-button issue that would make societal interests collide and produce deep, irreconcilable contradictions.”

He added that the country benefited from a healthy diversity of opinion that “doesn’t destroy the foundations of human … and spiritual life.”