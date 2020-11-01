Thousands Of Trump Supporters Fill Streets of Beverly Hills

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Beverly Hills on Saturday, three days ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Photo: Whitney R. A large crowd of Trump supporters gathers in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The final Beverly Hills pro-Trump rally ahead of the election started with some conflict with a group of black-clad counter-protesters, but that didn’t stop Trump supporters from rallying in support of the President.

A large group of Antifa and Black Lives Matter demonstrators are currently out with counter-demonstrators nearby in Beverly Hills, CA. pic.twitter.com/ClriXUU7Sx — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 31, 2020

RT reports: The overall scale of the pro-Trump rally on Saturday could be seen with an aerial view shared by Beverly Hills Courier reporter Samuel Braslow. Some of the demonstrators showed up three hours early, and the crowd spilled onto Santa Monica Boulevard as it grew, Braslow said. Beverly Hills police directed a line of traffic through an open lane in the crowd at one point.

The crowd has started spilling into Santa Monica Boulevard pic.twitter.com/HtVKbStBRQ — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 31, 2020

Police then closed off the street to traffic. When counter-protesters arrived, police in riot gear formed a line blocking them. Once violence flared, police declared the counter-protest an unlawful assembly.

Trump supporter who went into counter protesters gets injured pic.twitter.com/QKD06xMrHT — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 31, 2020

The counter-protesters moved a line of temporary fence sections in front of the line of police but apparently walked back toward Roxbury Park once officers moved toward them.