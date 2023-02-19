Thousands of Protestors Swarm Pfizer HQ; Demand Arrests for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Thousands of protestors swarmed Pfizer’s World Headquarters in New York City on Saturday to demand the arrest of top executives at the company for ‘crimes against humanity.’

Video posted to social media shows demonstrators protesting “medical tyranny” of the elite, with some bringing signs in tribute to the vaccine injured.

#HappeningNow A medical freedom rally is taking place outside of #Pfizer World Headquarters in NYC. Signs brought in tribute to the vaccine injured. #vaccineinjuries #protest #news pic.twitter.com/9q1igEyqkb — NJEG Media (@NJEGmedia) February 18, 2023

Infowars.com reports: One protester was seen rapping about the vaccine mandates, reciting, “I”m unvaccinated, I ain’t showing you my papers!”

Outside #Pfizer World Headquarters in NYC “I’m unvaccinated I ain’t showing you my papers!” pic.twitter.com/qNoRXJV5iU — NJEG Media (@NJEGmedia) February 18, 2023

The demonstrators later headed to the UN headquarters chanting “Nuremberg!”, referring to the Nuremberg trials which held Nazi Germany accountable for its atrocities committed during WWII.

Medical freedom protesters march from #Pfizer World Headquarters to the United Nations. Chanting “Nuremberg!” then placing white flowers outside the UN. #nyc #Nuremburg2 #news pic.twitter.com/kDus41e19F — NJEG Media (@NJEGmedia) February 18, 2023

This isn’t the first protest to be held outside Pfizer’s HQ.

Earlier this month, Project Veritas parked a billboard van in front of Pfizer World HQ that looped undercover footage of a Pfizer executive discussing how the company engages in gain of function research.

Protests have even sprung up at its international offices, such as the one in Paris, France, where protesters called the COVID jab manufacturer “assassins.”

This latest protest comes days after the Florida Surgeon General released damning VAERS data showing a massive uptick in vaccine injuries since the rollout of the experimental jab.

“In Florida alone there was a 1,700% increase in VAERS reports after the release of the COVID vaccine. The reporting of life-threatening conditions increased over 4,400%,” the statement read.

🚨 Breaking: Today Florida Surgeon General issued an official “Health Alert on mRNA COVID Vaccine Safety”:



“In Florida alone there was a 1,700% increase in VAERS reports after the release of the COVID vaccine. The reporting of life-threatening conditions increased over 4,400%.” pic.twitter.com/gowRhmYHWb — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 16, 2023

Pfizer also suffered bad publicity last week for sponsoring the devil-worshipping Grammy awards featuring singer Sam Smith dancing inside a summoning circle.

Don’t expect the mainstream media — which is also heavily sponsored by Pfizer — to cover this demonstration against medical tyranny.