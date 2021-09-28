Thousands of New Yorkers Take to the Streets Chanting ‘F**k Joe Biden – And DeBlasio’

The “F**k Joe Biden” movement is spreading like wildfire throughout America – much to the horror of the Democratic Party.
On Monday, thousands of New Yorkers marched in Manhattan to protest the draconian COVID mandates pushed by Biden and NY Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The protesters chanted, “F**k Joe Biden – And DeBlasio!”
WATCH:
