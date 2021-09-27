Thousands of Israelis Rise Up Against New World Order: “We Will NEVER Be Enslaved by Nazi’s Again”

The people of Israel are rising up and rejecting the New World Order’s plan to impose tyranny on the population via the vaccine passport.

Following announcements by the Israeli government that people will be expected to have FOUR vaccines in order to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’, thousands of citizens decided they have finally had enough.

Over the weekend, thousands of citizens took to the streets of Tel Aviv to firmly reject the so-called ‘Green Pass’:

Protest in Tel Aviv, Israel against govt health pass. pic.twitter.com/CYb9uG0gij — 🧢מאק (@beingrealmac) September 26, 2021

Summit.news reports: Predictably, the media labeled the protesters ‘right wing extremists’ and anti-vaxxers:

אלפי פעילי ימין צועדים כעת בת"א במחאה נגד ממשלת בנט @KastelMoti pic.twitter.com/7s4tBrn3zb — ערוץ 20 (@arutz20) September 23, 2021

As we recently noted, despite over 61 per cent of its population being fully vaccinated and having implemented a vaccine passport system, the Israeli Health Ministry has expressed concern about the fact that a recent downtrend in COVID-19 infections is reversing, potentially surpassing any levels previously seen.

Israeli health minister Nitzan Horowitz was caught on a hot mic admitting that vaccine passports were primarily about coercing skeptical people to get the vaccine and not for medical reasons.