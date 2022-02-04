Thousands of French Citizens Surround Pfizer HQ Chanting “Murderers” – Media Blackout

Thousands of protestors surrounded the headquarters of Pfizer in Paris this past weekend, chanting “assassins!” in protest to jab mandates.

WATCH:

Summit.news reports: Protests have been raging in France for a long time, and have been energised by French President Emmanuel Macron admitting last month that part of his “strategy” on tackling COVID is to “piss off” the unvaccinated as much as possible by limiting their freedoms and coercing them into taking shots.

Macron made the comments in an interview with the Le Parisien newspaper, noting “As for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy.”

The French President previously announced that those who don’t have a ‘COVID pass’ will be banned from participating in basic life activities such as visiting shopping malls, restaurants and using public transport. The so called green health pass is now a part of daily life in France.

When the system came into effect, Macron also asserted that showing ‘papers’ to enter cafes is about “freedom”.

In addition, last week the administrative director of the public hospital network of the Paris region, Martin Hirsch argued that unvaccinated citizens should be prohibited from accessing hospital care.

“I don’t want to close the door of the hospital and of care to anyone, but you have to be allied with the responsibility that allows everyone to benefit from it,” Hirsch proclaimed: