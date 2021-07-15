Thousands of French Citizens Rise Up To Reject Macron’s Vaccine Passports

Thousands of angry French citizens have risen up to reject President Emmanuel Macron’s unconstitutional mandatory vaccine passports.

As we previously reported, from August French citizens will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to take part in basic life activities such as shopping, dining out, going to a hospital, and using public transport.

People in Paris responded on Bastille Day with a lively protest that led to French police using tear gas to disperse the crowd.

NOW – People chanting "Liberté" in Paris as they protest against mandatory vaccinations of health care workers and vaccination passports on Bastille Day (#14Juillet), a national holiday in France.pic.twitter.com/YrP4l0tXwy — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 14, 2021

“The police stepped in shortly after scores of protesters marched down a boulevard in central Paris on Wednesday without permission from the Paris authorities,” reports Reuters. “Some wore badges saying “No to the health pass”.

Police vans and riot police also blocked off roads in an attempt to prevent the procession of the protest.

Protests against mandatory vaccines in Paris pic.twitter.com/XowKvm6P3d — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) July 14, 2021

There were also riots and protests after the French government previously tried to make taking the vaccination a condition of using public transport, leading to the proposed bill being shelved.

It remains to be seen whether the unrest will build and force Macron into another U-turn.

France was beset with many months of Yellow Vest protests that began in late 2018 and only ended in March 2020 due to the first COVID-19 lockdown.

The Gilets Jaunes is a populist movement that unifies concerns shared by both the left and right, meaning it could rise again as a rebellion against COVID passes if the French government persists in mandating such draconian measures.