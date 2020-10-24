Thousands of Far-Left Witches To Cast ‘Binding Spell’ On Trump on Halloween So He Loses Election

Thousands of far-left witches are plotting to cast a “binding spell” on President Trump on Halloween so that he loses the US election, after claiming they have already cast successful spells on Trump – which resulted in him catching coronavirus.

The leftwing occultists believe that the two full moons this month have given them extra “magical powers” to remove Trump from the White House.

The witches are also celebrating the rare confluence of the two “powerful” moon events in October – in an effort to get their favored candidate Democrat Joe Biden elected in November.

The words of the spell include a plea to the Wiccan deities to “bind Donald J Trump, so that his malignant works may fail utterly” and so that he “shall not break our polity, usurp our liberty, or fill our minds with hate, confusion, fear, or despair”.

TheSun report: According to social media, the mystic women are set to plot multiple “binding” events to attack the President on Halloween – in their biggest spiritual attack to date.

The magical women allegedly tried to cast spells on Trump this time last year when he was in the midst of the impeachment inquiry.

Taking their efforts online, the witches have been using the hashtags #BindTrump and #MagicResistance to join their forces to create a “Blue Wave” spell on October 31 and on November 2.

Mr Trump’s supporters don’t escape either, as the spell asks that their “malicious tongues” be curbed too.

One of the identified witches in the Facebook group Bind Trump (Official), which has over 6,100 members, also called for magic to be used against Trump during yesterday’s debate.

However, it didn’t seem like any supernatural occurrences took place while he was on the debate podium.

Terri Wonder wrote on Facebook: “Trump needs to go off the rails again in the third and last debate.

“This will drive the election home-and him out in the landslide our nation and the world so urgently needs.

MAGIC SPELL

“Let’s work our magic hard.”

Some of the witches even claim that they have already cast successful spells on Trump – which resulted in him catching coronavirus.

The mystics used their magical powers to cast the spell during the last full moon – which has left them feeling “especially empowered,” according to CBN News.

The development has sparked fury among Christian conservatives, who have accused the witches of “declaring spiritual war”.

The two powerful full moons this month has also given the Witches more power, according to Pam Grossman, a podcaster and author on witches.

She told VICE: “I think the symbolism of it starting with a full moon and ending with a full moon also feels really powerful.

“It’s bookended by these two incredible cosmic moments, and so that feels like a big portal for change and transformation as well.“

Meanwhile, Trump has come out on top in the final debate before the US election.

The president was composed and stayed on message in a more disciplined way – sticking to the talking points of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.