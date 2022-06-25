Thousands of Democrats Chant ‘Hail Satan’ during Supreme Court Protest

Thousands of Democrats were captured on video chanting “hail Satan” and “America was never great” in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.
An elderly woman led the chant, “Two, Four, Six, Eight, America was never great”. The woman then chanted, “What are we doing tomorrow? Staying in the streets!”
Valiantnews.com reports: Meanwhile a smaller group of protesters engaged with a solitary Christian woman who warned members of the audience that they were destined for hell.
One woman shouted, “I want sex” as part of a vulgar rant. “I want to orgasm,” she added.
“Lady, no one is asking Jesus to save us,” another woman replied.
The same group later began chanting “Hell” repeatedly after one man said, “Let’s here it for hell, let’s here it for Satan.”
At the end of that chant, yet another woman shouted “Hail Satan!”
This morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark 5-4 decision backed by the court’s conservative majority. Chief Justice John Roberts offered a concurring opinion that would have stopped short of overturning the precedent set by Roe.
Three of the justices who formed the majority decision – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett – were appointed by Trump during his administration.
CNN claimed in an article today that Trump is owed credit for the landmark Supreme Court decision, suggesting that it is the culmination of a process he set in motion on the campaign trail in 2016.
Trump, meanwhile, refused to take credit for the pro-life achievement when asked by Fox News. Instead, the 45th president told the network “God made the decision.”
