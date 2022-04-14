Thousands of Canadians Surround Bill Gates Demanding His Arrest For ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Thousands of Canadians surrounded the venue where Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was speaking on Sunday, demanding his arrest for “crimes against humanity” and “medical malpractice.”

The billionaire globalist and unofficial World Health Czar was at the Vancouver Trade & Convention Center in the Canadian city to deliver a keynote address about the “next pandemic” at a four-day TED Talk conference, reported Alicia Powe for the Gateway Pundit.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Activist Chris Sky, who is known for leading protests of the vaccine mandates in Canada, led a peaceful march to the front door of the convention center.

“Arrest Bill Gates! Arrest Bill Gates!” the protesters chanted.

Vancouver shows up outside Bill Gates' Ted Talk to let him know his anti-virus software sucks 👇 pic.twitter.com/FiK6hMmKwt — Don Wilson, LLB 🇨🇦 (@DNSWilson) April 11, 2022

During a speech at the “Super Protest,” a demonstrator said Gates “is not our god.”

“He’s not elected, but he thinks he is more important than the government itself.“

Another speaker was Dr. Sofia Bayfield, a physician, who said that any doctors “who start to speak up against the mandates, who start to speak up about the media narrative, are paying a price.“

“We are paying a price professionally. Psychologists are going after us. We are losing our hospital privileges,” she said.

Bayfield said many of her colleagues, including surgeons and radiologists, have not worked since October.

“Shame,” she said. “As we know, science is never settled. Even Albert Einstein said we have to debate. Science is always an ongoing debate. This is very important. The risk that we are taking in standing up is worth it. It is our moral obligation.“

Powe, citing the TED Talk 2022 website, noted Gates is scheduled to give a presentation on his book “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic.”