Thousands of Canadians Rise Up and Chant ‘F*ck Trudeau – Lock Him Up!’ During Campaign Stop

Thousands of Canadians rose up to reject Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a recent campaign stop in Ontario.

Protestors gathered outside a venue during his campaign stop to express their disgust at his ‘woke’ policies.

The crowd chanted “F*ck Trudeau” during the event.

“Group of people shouted, ‘F— Trudeau’ in Cambridge, Ontario as he is campaigning for the snap election,” journalist Andy Ngo noted on Twitter.

WATCH:

A group of people shouted, “F— Trudeau” in Cambridge, Ontario as he is campaigning for the snap election. Video by @Yanky_Pollak: pic.twitter.com/lmcnn4VnZr — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2021

The Trudeau campaign had to switch venues at the last minute to avoid the large protests.

BREAKING: While Trudeau is currently speaking indoors, a large gathering of demonstrators appear to surround the Atlas Steel plant in Welland, Ontario. Venue changed at last minute to evade protestors. #Elxn44 #Wellandpic.twitter.com/dZquTLnKIV — Rowan (@canmericanized) September 6, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The protesters were not fans of the prime minister.

They had several chants including “Lock him up!” outside his rally.