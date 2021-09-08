Thousands of Canadians Rise Up and Chant ‘F*ck Trudeau – Lock Him Up!’ During Campaign Stop

Protestors gathered outside a venue during his campaign stop to express their disgust at his ‘woke’ policies.
The crowd chanted “F*ck Trudeau” during the event.
“Group of people shouted, ‘F— Trudeau’ in Cambridge, Ontario as he is campaigning for the snap election,” journalist Andy Ngo noted on Twitter.
WATCH:
The Trudeau campaign had to switch venues at the last minute to avoid the large protests.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The protesters were not fans of the prime minister.
They had several chants including “Lock him up!” outside his rally.
