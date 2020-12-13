Thousands of Army-Navy Patriots Erupt Into Chants of “USA! USA!” as Trump Visits West Point

President Trump was enthusiastically greeted by thousands of patriots at the Army-Navy game at West Point on Saturday.
When POTUS stepped on the field the huge crowd erupted into chants of, “USA! USA!…”
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Biden Considering New York’s Andrew Cuomo for Attorney General - December 13, 2020
- George Soros Incandescent With ‘RAGE’ After Hungary and Poland Win Victory Against Globalist EU - December 13, 2020
- California to Release Over 1,800 Prisoners, Including Rapists, to Combat Spread of Coronavirus - December 13, 2020