Thousands of Army-Navy Patriots Erupt Into Chants of “USA! USA!” as Trump Visits West Point

December 13, 2020 Niamh Harris News, US 3
President Trump was enthusiastically greeted by thousands of patriots at the Army-Navy game at West Point on Saturday.

When POTUS stepped on the field the huge crowd erupted into chants of, “USA! USA!…”

