Thousands of Americans Boo & Chant “F*ck Joe Biden!” on 9/11 Anniversary

Joe Biden was loudly booed and mocked on the anniversary of 9/11 by thousands of disenfranchised Americans around the country.
The anti-Biden movement started last week when Trump supporters at the Virginia Tech game all loudly chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!” at the match.
Since then, the anti-Biden movement has spread like wildfire across the country, with ordinary citizens chanting it at games, bars, concerts and restaurants.
While Biden was attending a memorial at Ground Zero on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack, he was booed by a crowd nearby.
In the video below, a person can be heard yelling at Biden: “don’t sniff ’em” after Biden beelined to Maria Fisher, a 90-year-old wheelchair bound woman who lost her son on 9/11.
TikTok censored the audio on the only other video of Joe Biden greeting Maria Fisher on Saturday.
Here’s another angle of the video where TikTok replaced the loud boos and heckling with music:
Christopher Tom, the Deputy Director of Biden’s White House, desperately muted the video of Biden greeting Maria Fisher on Saturday to hide the fact that his boss was so loathed by the crowd.
WATCH:
Meanwhile, across the country, attendees at sporting events kept the anti-Biden sentiment strong by chanting their displeasure at the President.
The Alabama student section chanted “f*ck Joe Biden!” in between plays as the 9/11 ceremony unfolded.
More students chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!” during the Auburn/Alabama game.
WATCH:
Fans attending the Tennessee-Pittsburgh game also chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!”
WATCH:
