Thousands Gather In London To Protest Coronavirus Measures, Demand ‘Back To Normal Now’

Thousands of protesters gathered in central London on Saturday for the “Unite for Freedom” march.

Huge crowds, some reported as many as 35,000, rallied together against Coronavirus restrictions and mandates, including lockdowns, face masks and vaccines.

Some protesters called for an end to “government lies” over the pandemic and claimed that the coronavirus is a hoax.

People started gathering in London’s Trafalgar Square around noon and then marched on to the Houses of Parliament in a show of opposition to the ongoing measures.

The Sun reports: A poster advertising the event read: “Nothing is more

important as time is very short – the Government are voting for a two-year extension of their emergency Covid-19 powers in September 2020.

“The first six months was a disaster – this must not be allowed to continue! We have to take a stand.”

The virus has killed over 41,000 people in the UK, with 331,644 infections recorded.

It comes as similar ‘Unite For Freedom’ protests erupted across Europe today.

Berlin police today disbanded a mass protest in the German capital against coronavirus curbs, where marchers failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.

“Unfortunately, we have no other option,” the city’s police said on Twitter, adding people had failed to comply with the safety conditions of the march.

Some 3,000 officers had been deployed to control crowds estimated at 18,000.

And in Paris, hundreds rallied to protest new mask rules and other restrictions prompted by rising virus infections around France.

Police watched closely but did not intervene in the event.

The protests drew an assorted crowd of anti-maskers, conspiracy theorists as well as “yellow vests” who formerly protested economic injustice.

The ‘Unite for Freedom’ group’s priorities are listed as “no more lockdowns, no social distancing, no masks. No track and trace, no health passports. No mandatory vaccinations, no “new normal”.

The march is part of several protests expected to take place across the world under the Unite for Freedom banner.