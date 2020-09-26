Thousands Gather In London To Protest Against Coronavirus Measures

Thousands of protesters gathered in Central London today to protest against coronavirus measures.

Huge crowds massed in Trafalgar Square carrying a variety of signs, flags and placards to take part in the “we do not consent” rally.

This was the second straight weekend that demonstrators gathered to air their disapproval at the Governments coronavirus guidelines, with police warning they will break up the rally if protesters don’t follow social distancing rules.

Many eyewitnesses claimed this weeks attendance was even higher than the turnout at a similar event held last weekend.

#WeDoNotConsent

The crowds get bigger at every protest.

More people are waking up.

Stand up and fight for your rights.

Trafalgar Square pic.twitter.com/gugLqUfLs6 — Charlotte Gracias (@Charlotte3003G) September 26, 2020

The protest had received a warning from the Metropolitan Police, which said it would intervene if the protesters don’t abide by social distancing guidelines.

Footage from RT’s video agency, Ruptly, shows the square packed with people, most of them without masks.

RT reports: Toby Young, General Secretary of the Free Speech Union, expressed hope that law enforcement would allow the group to protest “as they did with [Extinction Rebellion] and BLM,” he tweeted.

Last Saturday more than 30 people were arrested after police engaged in a shoving match with demonstrators.

The UK government has faced considerable criticism for imposing strict new rules in September purportedly put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19. People are now barred from meeting in groups larger than six, and citizens face large fines if they refuse to self-quarantine when ordered to do so by public health officials. Restaurants and pubs were recently instructed to stop serving customers at 10pm. The country has seen a surge in new coronavirus cases, but the uptick has not led to a noticeable rise in deaths.