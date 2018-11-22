Thousands Call On ‘Callous’ Cops To Release Puppy Locked Up For Nipping Officer

Northamptonshire Police have been blasted for caging a frightened puppy under the Dangerous Dogs Act after it gave a cop a minor nip.

Thousands of people are calling for the release of the the four month old Chow Chow puppy who was taken into police custody after escaping from its home and nipping an officer while cowering under a vehicle.

The puppy named Bungle, now faces being caged in secret boarding kennels for up to nine months under the Dangerous Dogs Act, and may even be put down.

His devastated owners have called the move “draconian” and “callous”.

*Update

Victory! Bungle – Freed

Thanks to everyone who has signed our petition for the release of Bungle, the pup who was imprisoned for nipping the hand of a police officer. We are pleased to announce that Bungle is free to go home to his loving family…

RT reports: The pup’s millionaire owners David and Susan Hayes say it escaped from their home on Saturday and ran under a van, where it bit a Northamptonshire police officer who was trying to remove it.

The officer didn’t suffer any serious injuries but did visit a hospital for “precautionary checks, antibiotics and tetanus vaccination.” Unhappily for the young dog, Bungle was taken away as “evidence” while police investigate. The puppy is now being held at an unknown site, where it could remain for several months because of a backlog in cases.

“We were informed that based on current case loads we would not likely see Bungle again until New Year and potentially up to nine months,” David wrote. If investigating police decide to bring charges against the owners under the Act, they could face a fine or jail time, and Bungle could be euthanized.

The distraught couple are pleading for the puppy’s release, calling the actions of police “callous” for keeping the dog away from their son over the Christmas period. They said they are “massively regretful” for the incident, and have hired lawyers to legally fight for their pet’s freedom.

Police have defended their actions, however, saying the public reaction would be different if the dog had “bitten a child rather than a police officer or if it had caused a serious accident on a busy road.”

More than 4,000 furious animal lovers have joined a Facebook group in support of the banged-up pooch, while more than 1,500 people have signed a ‘Free Bungle’ petition to release him from police custody “before the loneliness damages his personality for life.”